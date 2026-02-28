UPDATED: Iran hits US Gulf base in retaliation against attacks on Tehran

A missile strike has hit a service facility linked to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, drawing American military infrastructure in the Gulf directly into the confrontation between Israel, Iran and the United States.



Bahrain’s state news agency confirmed on Saturday that the Fifth Fleet service centre was targeted in the strike which followed Israeli and United States aerial operations earlier in the day against sites inside Iran, including Tehran. Explosions were reported across parts of the Iranian capital. Air defence systems were activated.



The US central command had not, at the time of publication, released a damage assessment or confirmed casualties.



In an address posted on social media on Saturday, President Donald Trump said the US aim was to “defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime”.



He warned members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard — a powerful branch of Iran’s armed forces — to lay down their arms or face “certain death”.



Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said the country’s armed forces had begun what it described as a decisive response to US actions carried out in coordination with Israel.



The council warned that further operations in Tehran and other cities were expected and ordered schools and universities closed until further notice. Government offices will operate at reduced capacity, while banks remain open.



A spokesperson for the Iranian Armed Forces said Iran would “teach Israel and the United States a lesson they have never experienced in their history”.



Iranian state-linked outlet Fars News Agency reported that additional US installations — Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates — were also targeted. Authorities in those countries had not confirmed impacts.



Washington earlier described its strikes inside Iran as aimed at degrading military capabilities. Iranian officials characterised them as violations of sovereignty and signalled that US military assets in the region would be treated as legitimate targets.



In South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East, which he said posed a serious threat to regional and international peace and security, with far-reaching humanitarian, diplomatic and economic consequences.



“President Ramaphosa calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to act in a manner consistent with international law, international humanitarian law and the principles of the United Nations Charter,” the presidency said in a statement.



Article 51 of the UN Charter provides for self-defence only when a state has been subjected to an armed invasion. Anticipatory self-defence is not permitted under international law and self-defence cannot be based on assumption or anticipation.



“We urge the international community, including multilateral institutions and regional partners, to redouble efforts aimed at promoting mediation and peaceful resolution,” the statement quoted Ramaphosa as saying.



“As a nation that has emerged from conflict through dialogue and reconciliation, South Africa remains steadfast in its belief that peace is not only possible, but imperative for the shared future of the Middle East and the world.”



*This story has been updated with comments from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

