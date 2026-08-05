For Dr Babalwa Tyabashe-Phume, social justice is not an abstract ideal—it is the foundation of meaningful scholarship. As a lecturer in the Department of Social Work and Community Development at the University of Johannesburg, she is preparing the next generation of social workers to challenge inequality, uphold human dignity and advocate for society's most vulnerable.

Holding a PhD in Psychiatry, Tyabashe-Phume combines teaching, research and advocacy to address some of South Africa's most pressing social issues. She mentors undergraduate social work students during their field placements, supervises master's and doctoral candidates, and leads research on disability rights, mental health, technology-facilitated violence against women with disabilities, gender-based violence and inclusive education. Her work seeks not only to generate knowledge but to influence policies and practices that promote equity and inclusion.

Her growing impact has earned both national and international recognition. In 2025, she was selected as one of just nine young scientists to represent South Africa at the 10th BRICS Young Scientists Forum in Brazil. A year earlier, she was named a finalist in the South African Youth Awards for Champion of Diversity and Inclusion, recognising her commitment to advancing the rights of persons with disabilities.