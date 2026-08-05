With a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the University of Johannesburg, Dr Jairus Jerry Lesibana Lamola is helping shape the technologies that could define the future of energy. As a research scientist at Sasol Research and Technology, his work centres on the Fischer–Tropsch process, the company's flagship technology that has underpinned South Africa's energy security for more than 70 years. By designing advanced catalysts, he is improving existing technologies while contributing to the transition towards cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions.

His influence extends well beyond South Africa. As a Young Investigator in the German-South African CARE-O-SENE consortium, Lamola, 32, is contributing to research aimed at producing sustainable aviation fuel, supporting global efforts to decarbonise one of the world's most difficult industries. In 2025, his growing reputation was recognised when he delivered a keynote address at the Catalysis Society of South Africa's annual conference, was inaugurated as a member of the South African Young Academy of Science and represented South Africa at the prestigious Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting in Germany.