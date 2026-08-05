Lindelani Matumba, 35, is the principal architect for technology architecture at Exxaro Resources, where he leads the design and governance of enterprise technology that supports one of South Africa's largest mining companies. His work spans enterprise applications, operational technology, cybersecurity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data platforms and digital connectivity, ensuring technology delivers long-term value for mining operations and the communities they serve. With a Master of Science in Mining Engineering from the University of the Witwatersrand and TOGAF 10 certification in enterprise architecture, Matumba has built a career at the intersection of engineering, innovation and digital transformation.

He has played a key role in advancing technologies that improve productivity, safety and sustainability, while helping to expand digital connectivity to 54 schools in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, broadening access to digital learning for thousands of learners and teachers. Beyond industry, Matumba has co-authored research on advanced process control in coal processing, delivered guest lectures on artificial intelligence in mining and mentors young people pursuing careers in STEM. Guided by his grandmother's enduring advice to "go to school", he believes education and technology are powerful catalysts for opportunity. His career is driven by a commitment to creating solutions that strengthen industries, empower communities and inspire the next generation of innovators.