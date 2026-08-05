For Seadimo Tlale, 32, the law is more than a profession — it is a tool for expanding justice, challenging inequality and creating opportunities for those too often excluded from power. In just 16 months as an advocate at the Johannesburg Society of Advocates, she has built a practice spanning constitutional and administrative law, human rights, regulatory matters and commercial litigation, appearing in five Constitutional Court matters while establishing herself at the intersection of public interest and commercial law.

Tlale holds a Master of Laws from the University of California, Los Angeles, specialising in Critical Race Studies and Public Interest Law, and an LLB cum laude from the University of the Witwatersrand. A former Constitutional Court law clerk to Justice Johan Froneman, she has earned recognition for her commitment to justice, including UCLA's U Serve LA Award and personal acknowledgement from Professor Kimberlé Crenshaw for her contributions to racial justice scholarship and advocacy.

Beyond the courtroom, Tlale is committed to transforming the legal profession. She founded the Advocates for Transformation Academic Support Programme to strengthen the training of aspiring advocates, serves as secretary of the Young Bar Committee and co-founded Chess Kidding, a youth development initiative that uses chess to develop critical thinking and expand educational opportunities for children.