Great hospitality is rarely about the room alone — it is about the experience, the people and the systems that make every guest feel they belong. Thobile Dlamini has built a career proving that hospitality can be a catalyst for business growth, social impact and leadership development. As director of hospitality in the University of Cape Town's Commercial Development Department, Dlamini, 35, oversees a diverse portfolio spanning hotels, conferences, events and accommodation. Her leadership balances commercial performance with sustainability, innovation and governance, ensuring hospitality creates value both on and off campus. Under her stewardship, Breakwater Lodge achieved internationally recognised Green Key certification, while All Africa House earned a three-star Tourism Grading Council of South Africa rating. Her portfolio has also consistently maintained guest satisfaction scores exceeding 90%.