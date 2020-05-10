Subscribe
Subscribe
AfricaTop Six

What I miss most about home: my mom’s cassava leaves

Food
Food, and its fusion into new communities, has always reinforced the dynamic nature of society and the idea that civilisations greatest achievements have emerged from movement. (AFP)
0

I’m stuck in Johannesburg for the duration of South Africa’s lockdown. The thing I miss most is the food from home in Sierra Leone.

There’s definitely a huge difference in taste between South African and Sierra Leonean foods.

Growing up in Sierra Leone, a small West African country of seven million people, I am used to eating very hot and spicy foods. We eat lots of leaves. Our best stews and sauces include cassava leaves, potato leaves, groundnut soup, beans, okra and crain crai, among others. All these are prepared with lots of ingredients, but the most important is hot pepper.

I have always been a fan of South Africa: from the people to the culture, the music to the food, everything about the country excites me. In particular, I wanted to taste the chakalaka and pap. Other foods, like Cape Malay curry, boerewors, braai/shisa nyama and bobotie all made it to the top of my wish list of foods to try when I arrived in Johannesburg a few months ago.


It was easy to notice the difference in taste. I could hardly stomach my first South African food because it tasted bland compared to what I am used to.  That first shock made me resort to eating chicken wings and chips a few times in my first month here.


With Covid-19 lockdown measures in place, I can’t buy prepared food any more, and I am left with the grim prospect of cooking for myself, something I am very uncomfortable doing — in part, because I am so used to eating food prepared deliciously by my mother.

The experience of cooking my own food has been funny, but an interesting learning curve as too. I burned my hand on the first day I wanted to prepare a fried stew. After that incident, I avoided cooking for three days. But, goodness me, I just had to feed myself. How I wished  there were another option. However, with help from friends, I can now cook vegetable soup, fried stew (without burning my hand) and vegetable rice. I am even more excited about cooking now, because it is more cost effective than buying from a restaurant.


Back to my mother. She is a specialist in cooking cassava leaves, one of Sierra Leone’s best dishes, best served with cooked rice. The green leaves, grown widely across the country, are ground thoroughly, boiled until the raw smell disappears, and then cooked with groundnut; vegetables; hot pepper; fish, chicken or meat; and red palm oil. My mom has a special way of preparing cassava leaves. She uses smoked fish or smoked meat and adds boiled beans, plus other ingredients, making the final product look thick and creamy. I can conjure the aroma and I miss that sweet taste.


Showing love through food

Every day when my mother calls to check on me, her first question is, “Have you eaten?” I will find ways to say, “yes”, even when I have not. If I say, “no”, she will want to know why and then bombard me with loads of additional questions.

Even when I try to escape, she has a way of knowing that I answer just to please her. She will ask more questions like, “What you have eaten? Who prepared it? Did you like the food?” Honestly, sometimes it gets annoying and I feel like not picking up when she calls. She will even attempt to teach me how to cook on the phone; that is how thorough she is.



My mother and I are very close. We are like best friends. When I finally moved to live on my own, it was a difficult moment for her. I could still remember her staying up late at night trying to discourage me from moving out. I could sense the uneasiness and pain inside her. But it was time to learn how to survive on my own.

In the first year or two, I remember her visiting every weekend; she never missed. On each visit she brought my favourite — cassava leaves and rice, prepared just the way I like it. The food would be so plentiful that I could not finish it alone. My friends were always more than happy to join me, because my mom’s cassava leaves cannot be compared.

On very special occasions, like Christmas, Independence Day, or Easter, my mother prepares very special dishes for me and my friends. Before I came to study in South Africa, my mom always made sure I lacked no food and that there were reserved cassava leaves in the fridge.

Adapting to life here under the coronavirus lockdown makes me miss home even more. Managing to eat whatever I can has been very challenging, but I try to hide it from her. Despite my cooking adventures, I have mostly been eating bread, sardines and frozen food. I cannot eat cassava leaves here in South Africa, but I have managed to prepare groundnut soup, a popular sauce in Sierra Leone, by using peanut butter and other ingredients.

Sometimes when I struggle to cook, I just throw myself onto my bed and start thinking of my mother’s cassava leaves. How I have missed that taste ― my craving for it won’t go away, no matter how hard I try.

Abdul S Brima is a journalist from Sierra Leone. He is a media fellow with Germany’s Konrad Adenauer Stiftung.

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Abdul S Brima

Recommended

Coronavirus

Three ways to finance the Covid-19 policy response

& -
The government will have to consider the pros and cons of direct taxation, de facto taxation and debt as it negotiates the coronavirus economic crisis
Read more
Crossword

Cryptic Crossword 231 – May 8

-
Welcome to South Africa's only weekly cryptic crossword, exclusively at the Mail & Guardian. Never tried a cryptic crossword before?...
Read more
Africa

Malawi’s Supreme Court affirms nullification of presidential election

-
Reiterating an already historical court ruling, the president's election has once again been rebuffed
Read more
Africa

Mr President, just tell us the truth

-
President John Magufuli has been widely criticised for his lacklustre response to the coronavirus pandemic, even as case numbers in Tanzania increase. Mwanahamisi Singano says that Tanzanians have a right to expect more
Read more
Business

‘Over-preparing’ to fight the virus

-
Gauteng infrastructure MEC Tasneem Motara’s life has changed. It is calmer, but preparing for a flood of Covid-19 patients raises the pressure
Read more
Business

Virus shakes up taxi sector

-
Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown have continued to tear through profits in the taxi industry, requiring the sector to formulate a new approach for how it operates, even beyond the pandemic
Read more
Coronavirus

Khosa judge: Restore people’s trust

-
The Defence Force and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate now say their inquiries into the death of Collins Khosa are not complete
Read more
Politics

Case lays bare Ingonyama’s dealings

-
Staff members claim they are fall guys for the failure of the Ingonyama Trust Board, which manages large swathes of KwaZulu-Natal
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Africa

Mr President, just tell us the truth

President John Magufuli has been widely criticised for his lacklustre response to the coronavirus pandemic, even as case numbers in Tanzania increase. Mwanahamisi Singano says that Tanzanians have a right to expect more
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Using codewords to protect against domestic violence

A Cape Town women’s group is using coded text messages to help victims of gender-based violence and abuse get out of harm’s way
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Government lays the foundation for illicit tobacco sales to flourish

-
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has banned tobacco sales to support her draconian ideas, and without any scientific basis, says Japan Tobacco International
Read more
Special Reports

Professional body membership: a progressive way to propel your career to new heights

-
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants constantly strives to maintain and strengthen the overall status of the accountancy profession
Read more
Special Reports

Giving a voice to the marginalised communities in Southern Africa

-
Society Talks is a platform that unites participants in progressive dialogue to develop responsive solutions as a collaborative
Read more
Special Reports

Southern Africa Trust prioritises needs of civil society during Covid-19 lockdown

-
Vulnerable communities in the SADC region need linguistically and culturally contextualised information to protect themselves
Read more
Special Reports

A call for inclusive responses to Covid-19

-
Solutions for SMMEs and communities on the margins of the southern African economy lie in fostering inclusive value chains
Read more
Special Reports

Makrosafe ensures a safe return to work after lockdown

-
South African companies can resume operations knowing that they have the equipment and protocols to protect the health and safety of their workers
Read more
Special Reports

Itec offers South African businesses free video conferencing

-
StarLeaf app enables South African businesses to keep functioning by conducting remote meetings during the Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

President of Ghana to speak at Africa.com webinar

-
Crisis Management for African Business Leaders will address the challenges African executives are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now