Subscribe
Subscribe
Africa

Zimbabwean protest leader Ngarivhume freed on bail

Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume gestures as he addresses a Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance launch rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo on September 2, 2017. (Zinyange Autony/AFP)
0

Zimbabwean opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume on Wednesday was granted bail at his fourth attempt since being detained on July 20 for calling protests against corruption and the country’s economic crisis.

High court judge Siyabona Musithu granted his appeal against the ruling of a lower court that had denied him bail and said “the magistrate erred.”

He was ordered to pay 50 000 Zimbabwean dollars ($602), surrender his passport and report to the police three times a week.

Ngarivhume, the leader of Transform Zimbabwe, has been charged with inciting public violence.

He was arrested alongside investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, who remains in prison on similar charges.


Chin’ono, who had tweeted his support for the protests, is also expecting a verdict on a bail application on Wednesday.

The protests had been planned for July 31, the second anniversary of a general election won by President Emmerson Mnangagwa amid accusations of fraud.

The demonstrations were subsequently banned on the grounds of coronavirus restrictions.

Ngarivhume and Chin’ono are among a number of government critics and opposition activists arrested in recent months for voicing concern about the country’s mounting problems.

In neighbouring South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday he would be sending a second batch of envoys to Zimbabwe within “days” in a fresh attempt to resolve the crisis.

A first delegation last month did not meet opposition parties and was widely criticised for failing to confront President Emmerson Mnangagwa about the crackdown on dissent.

Western diplomats in Harare last week warned Zimbabwe against using the coronavirus pandemic to crush dissent.

© Agence France-Presse

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Agency
External source

Related stories

National

Domestic workers face a lonely battle against abuse

Sarah Smit -
Behind closed doors, domestic workers are vulnerable to workplace violence and abuse, with little recourse against their employers
Read more
Top Six

Trial opens over Charlie Hebdo terror attacks that stunned France

valentin bontemps & anne sophie lasserre -
14 people accused of helping jihadist gunmen storm the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket went on trial on Wednesday, five years after three days of terror sent shock waves through France
Read more
Sport

Akani Simbine’s Olympic dream deferred, not derailed

matshelane mamabolo -
The sprinter has to wait a year longer to realise his dream of winning gold in Tokyo to make up for narrowly missing out on the podium in Doha
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 exacerbates old electricity struggle

Dennis Webster -
The coronavirus lockdown has added new dimensions to a decades-long struggle for electricity in the far west of Soweto, where residents have challenged the situation fiercely in recent weeks
Read more
Opinion

DA’s policy proposals are counter-transformative

siyabulela tsengiwe -
The DA is stuck in classical liberalism when there are new ways of thinking about capitalism and the role of the state - and its denial of race as a concept is disingenuous
Read more
Opinion

Happiness is too important to leave to chance

kutlwano sello -
Newfound clarity on the important things in life has been hailed as a silver lining of this crisis. Planning a future around ‘purpose, passion and pay’ may be the key to having it all
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now