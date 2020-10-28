Subscribe
Subscribe
Africa

Malawi court judges win global prize

Ivy Kamanga (3rd L), one of the Malawi constitutional court judges presiding over the ruling on whether to annul the controversial vote that saw Malawi President Peter Mutharika re-elected in the May 2019 election, walk towards the court after arriving in a military escorted armoured vehicle at the Lilongwe High Court, in Lilongwe on February 3, 2020. (Photo by AMOS GUMULIRA / AFP)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Five judges of Malawi’s High Court who in February nullified the country’s presidential elections are winners of this year’s prestigious Chatham House award. 

The London-based think tank said on Tuesday that the constitutional court judges have won the 2020 Chatham House Prize in recognition of the “courage and independence in the defence of democracy” demonstrated in their historic February 2020 ruling that annulled the May 2019 poll. 

Malawi became the second country in Africa — after Kenya — and only the third in the world to nullify a presidential election. Unlike in Kenya, where incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta won the rerun anyway after an opposition boycott, Malawi’s opposition, led by Lazarus Chakwera, swept to power on second asking — defeating President Peter Mutharika, who had been declared winner and sworn in for a second term after the first disputed elections.

“At a time when standards of democratic governance are under threat not only in Africa, but in many democracies, Malawi’s constitutional court judges set an example for their peers across the world by upholding the centrality of the rule of law and separation of powers,” Chatham House said. 

“Despite high-level bribery attempts and threats, Justice Healey Potani, Justice Ivy Kamanga, Justice Redson Kapindu, Justice Dingiswayo Madise and Justice Michael Tembo — who arrived in court under armed escort and wearing bulletproof vests — delivered their 500-page ruling, which upheld the constitution and defended citizens’ democratic rights in the most difficult circumstances.”


The initial re-election of Mutharika had triggered widespread street protests. Yet the country’s democratic safeguards stood firm. Apart from the judiciary, the country’s military and civil society have been praised for safeguarding the country’s democracy.

“This is a historic moment for democratic governance. The ruling by Malawi’s constitutional court judges is not only crucial for rebuilding the confidence of Malawi’s citizens in their institutions, but also for upholding standards of democracy more widely across the African continent. There could be no more special way to mark Chatham House’s centenary than by recognising the commitment of these brave individuals to the cause of accountable governance and the justice that this affords to all,” said Dr Robin Niblett, the director of Chatham House.

Malawi’s constitutional court judges will be presented with the prize later this year, with a formal ceremony due to take place in 2021. Last year’s prize was awarded to Sir David Attenborough and BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit for the “sustained impact of the TV series Blue Planet II in galvanising public engagement on the problem of plastic pollution in the world’s oceans”.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Golden Matonga
Golden Matonga is an award-winning journalist, columnist and blogger based in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe.

Related stories

Africa

EXCLUSIVE: OR Tambo’s forgotten speech at Chatham House

oliver reginald tambo -
‘The choice we are faced with is to submit or fight’
Read more
Opinion

Let the world know that women were once not ‘persons’ in the eyes of the law

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi -
The Union of South Africa and the women struggle for visibility in the courts
Read more
Analysis

Just how far can South Africa’s courts reach?

Serjeant At The & Bar Author -
The courts are increasingly turned to because of Parliament’s failures and the political mess.
Read more
Thought Leader

​Only the courts and citizens are left to fend off our lawless state

Serjeant At The & Bar Author -
The NPA and the Hawks are corrupt and no longer nonpartisan, and so their leaders must go.
Read more
National

Busisiwe Mkhwebane will not oppose state capture interdict

Thulani Gqirana -
The public protector said she was not in a position to advocate that the report, which her predecessor had prepared and finalised, be released.
Read more
National

Struggle stalwart Moseneke retires from the Bench

Pontsho Pilane -
The senior judge helped draft the Constitution, and has worked valiantly to uphold it ever since.
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Toxic power struggle hits public works

With infighting and allegations of corruption and poor planning, the department’s top management looks like a scene from ‘Survivor’
Sabelo Skiti -
Read more
Politics

Free State branches gun for Ace

Parts of the provincial ANC will target their former premier, Magashule, and the Free State PEC in a rolling mass action campaign
Paddy Harper -
Read more

More top stories

Business

READ IT: Mboweni’s 2020 medium term budget policy speech

Read the finance minister's speech
Eyaaz Matwadia -
Read more
Africa

Malawi court judges win global prize

Members of the small African country’s judiciary took a stand for democracy to international approval
golden matonga -
Read more
National

Durban city manager says NPA erred in his bail conditions

The corruption-fraught metro is coming to grips with having a municipal manager who is on bail for graft, yet has returned to work
des erasmus -
Read more
Africa

Why anti-corruption campaigns are bad for democracy

Such campaigns can draw attention to the widespread presence of the very behaviour they are trying to stamp out — and subconsciously encourage people to view it as appropriate
Nic Cheeseman & caryn peiffer -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now