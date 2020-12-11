Subscribe
Subscribe
Africa

Uganda’s professional elites need to take a stand

Street support: Uganda police disperse crowds in Kayunga town as they gather to welcome Bobi Wine last week. (Sumy Sadurni/AFP)
0

Officially, 54 people died in two days of madness in Uganda’s capital Kampala last month, sparked by the arrest of leading opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine. The videos shared on social media told a sinister, harrowing and gruesome story.

Lost in the tragic death toll was a face-masked young man — his collapsed lifeless body staining the shopping mall floor with his blood. He was killed by police as they violently enforced “measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic”. 

In other graphic videos circulating online, a journalist abandoned her camera to rush a 15-year-old boy to a hospital on a boda boda after a bullet shattered his chest. Amos Ssegawa didn’t make it.

The heavily armed police were engaged in running battles with unarmed supporters of Bobi Wine, whose given name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert. Bobi Wine wants to end President Yoweri Museveni’s 35-year rule in Uganda by beating him in next month’s election.

“What is life here? What have you benefited from being alive? At least if I die, it is for a cause. I don’t mind dying if you are going to live happily,” said one young man, barely 20 years old, to a lady pleading with him not to return to the protest. He had just cheated death: minutes earlier a bullet had ripped through his arm and shoulder, before exiting and scratching his chin. He dressed his own gunshot wounds, determined to rejoin the protest.


For a chance to change their desolate fate and obstacle-ridden existence, the youth are willing to die for Bobi Wine’s cause.

But he is yet to convince an important segment of the population: the older, professional, elite classes; those Ugandans who former opposition leader, Kizza Besigye, has previously described as “useless”. These professionals — including lawyers, doctors, and teachers — were instrumental in Museveni’s rise to power.

They were targeted by Idi Amin’s regime in the 1970s, and many fled to Kenya, where they also faced persecution. Those that stayed at home resisted the dictatorship of Milton Obote, and helped to end it, creating the space for Museveni to seize power.

It is not just in Uganda that this strata of society exercises undue influence. In Sudan, the Sudanese Professionals Association — a group incorporating lawyers, doctors, engineers and teachers — helped to organise the protests against dictator Omar al-Bashir. Doctors set up camps to treat the wounded and then, when the military tried to hijack the revolution, their co-ordinated efforts kept momentum going and forced a civilian transitional government to be appointed.

Without this kind of support, the sacrifices made by Uganda’s youth — ready to choke on teargas to precipitate change — may be in vain, and will just become yet another violent electoral memory.

Although Uganda’s professional elites may lack the audacity to take to the streets, there are other ways they can join the struggle for democracy. They can refuse to work, and lend their voices to the demands for reform of the electoral commission and the military, two institutions that have been the bastions of Museveni’s long stay in power.

They also need to dismiss attempts to paint protesters and Bobi Wine supporters as hooligans and vandals, and recognise that their grievances are real and legitimate. 

The question is: Will the middle-class professional elites rise to the call and unite for a fairer Uganda that works for all? Or will they continue to build their gated compounds, shutting out the cries to remove a de facto dictatorship? 

Eric Mwine-Mugaju is a Ugandan journalist and commentator

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Eric Mwine-Mugaju

Related stories

Africa

On the campaign trail with Bobi Wine

liam taylor -
Dodging tear gas and bullets with Uganda’s opposition leader
Read more
Africa

Ghana’s free and fair elections don’t mean its democratisation process is complete

miriam frost -
The country needs to protect its democracy given that ashift to authoritarian rule is evident on the continent
Read more
Africa

Under cover of Covid, Uganda targets LGBTQ+ shelter

madlen davies -
Pandemic rules were used to justify a violent raid on a homeless shelter in Uganda, but a group of victims is pursuing a criminal case against the perpetrators
Read more
Thought Leader

Malawi elections provide a global lesson in democracy

craig moffat -
COMMENT: Opposition candidates and party can increase their chances of success at the polls by putting aside minor differences and presenting a united front
Read more
Africa

‘Don’t vote, overthrow the dictators’

Simon Allison -
Tanzania’s opposition leader, who is again in exile, says ‘instead of telling people to vote, we should be telling them to prepare for popular revolt
Read more
Africa

The Trump era is over. But the fight for democracy is just getting started

Jeffrey Smith -
A respected and robust United States — with all of our flaws, mistakes and missteps — can be good for the defence of democracy, not least in Africa
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

ANC battle now moves to the regional and provincial conferences

Ace Magashule will appear before the ANC’s integrity committee this weekend. After that, all eyes will be on next year’s conferences to see who will win the fight for control of the party
Paddy Harper -
Read more
National

Q&A Sessions: ‘Feel free to criticise’ Oscar series

British filmmaker Daniel Gordon talks to Luke Feltham about the criticisms levelled at his latest work, The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius, a new four-part documentary series that covers the Icarian fall of the Olympian
Luke Feltham -
Read more

More top stories

National

Rhythm FM is R52-million of dead air

A R6-million lawsuit is offering new insight into why the state-funded station has not yet broadcast
khaya koko & Mosibudi Ratlebjane -
Read more
Africa

Uganda’s professional elites need to take a stand

COMMENT: The protests against the Ugandan president’s 35-year rule are being led by the youth. But they cannot do it alone
eric mwine mugaju -
Read more
Business

Assets, wealth revolution on the go

Financiers are ‘impact investing’ by shifting their support to investment products that prioritise environmental, social and governance issues
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Education

‘No national matric rewrite’, says court

This follows an urgent application by individual learners and Sadtu, who wanted the court to set aside a decision by the department for a rewrite of two leaked matric exam papers
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.