 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Africa

The youth of Eswatini demand change – and they want it now

A barricade in the road that is on fire is seen in Mbabane, Eswatini, on June 29, 2021. - Demonstrations escalated radically in Eswatini this week as protesters took to the streets demanding immediate political reforms. Activists say eight people were killed and dozens injured in clashes with police. Internet access has been limited while shops and banks are shuttered, straining communication and limiting access to basic goods under a dawn-to-dusk curfew. (Photo by - / AFP)
0

A political crisis has engulfed Eswatini (formerly Swaziland). The trigger for protests against the authoritarian monarchy of King Mswati III was the mysterious death of a university student, Thabani Nkomonye, allegedly at the hands of the police. This led to a spontaneous uprising that was met with extreme brutality by the security forces. It is believed that more than 50 people have died and 100 injured so far. Many of those in the country are too scared to speak out for fear of the consequences.

It is important to realise that these issues are not new, however. 

Although popular discontent has been stoked by the economic challenges exacerbated by Covid-19, these are old grievances. Eswatini is Africa’s last absolute monarchy and has consistently failed to deliver either democracy or development. More than 60% of its people live in dire poverty driven, in part, by rampant corruption among the royal family. 

The youth in particular are demanding reform, knowing that their future depends on a new political system. When the protests started, young Swazis began to reorganise themselves, demanding democratic reforms. The government’s decision to ban political gatherings only further antagonised groups such as the Swaziland National Union of Students (SNUS) – which, according to secretary general Bafanabakhe Sacolo, “will fight in every way possible to intensify the struggle”. 

Meanwhile, the Swaziland Youth Congress (Swayoco) has criticised the gross violation of human rights, with its president, Sonke Dube, warning: “The massacre makes it difficult for young people to stop now and … the current situation … might escalate into chaos.”

The situation came to a head on 16 July, when opposition groups called for national protests, while the king called a Sibaya – a national meeting. Previous episodes demonstrate that the Sibaya is little more than a talk shop designed to distract attention from the real issues, and so the move attracted considerable suspicion and anger among opposition and student groups. In the clashes that followed, a number of protestors were beaten, with a further spate of arrests.

Unless meaningful change occurs soon, more blood will be spilt on Swazi streets.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Mlamuli Gumedze
Mlamuli Gumedze is a youth activist and was formerly the president of the Swaziland National Union of Students

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Cabinet reshuffle not on cards yet

There are calls for the president to act against ministers said to be responsible for the state’s slow response to the unrest, but his hands are tied
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Rwanda’s involvement in Ramaphosa phone surveillance will further strain relations

But experts doubt the South African intelligence community has the capacity even to establish whether Ramaphosa’s phone was compromised
Emsie Ferreira

More top stories

Politics

Cabinet reshuffle not on cards yet

There are calls for the president to act against ministers said to be responsible for the state’s slow response to the unrest, but his hands are tied
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Rwanda’s involvement in Ramaphosa phone surveillance will further strain relations

But experts doubt the South African intelligence community has the capacity even to establish whether Ramaphosa’s phone was compromised
Emsie Ferreira
National

35 bodies unclaimed as Phoenix tensions simmer

The ANC has distanced itself from marches and motorcades over alleged killings of black people
Paddy Harper
National

Treason, murder probes as unrest death toll climbs

State will focus on the ringleaders and coordinators of last week’s ‘attempted insurrection’
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×