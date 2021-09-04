 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Africa

Nigeria ‘being careful’ about private sector Covid help

  
The first batch of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses are offloaded from a plane during its arrival at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, in Abuja, Nigeria, on March 2, 2021. (Photo by Kola Sulaimon/AFP via Getty Images)
0

Just 0.7% of Nigerians are fully vaccinated. But the country will soon start receiving almost 42-million doses of Covid-19 vaccines as it steps up its inoculation campaign. The government has acquired 60 units of U701 cold chain equipment to store the vaccines. Everything seems ready to go.

However, private sector healthcare practitioners say the government handling the roll-out on its own could complicate the vaccination push.

The government says it has good reason for going it alone – contracts. The minister of state for health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, told The Continent that the ministry was cautious about allowing private-sector involvement because of an indemnity clause it has with manufacturers, and because of the risk of fake Covid-19 vaccines being circulated if procurement is opened.

“The manufacturers have said that for countries to have access to the vaccines, they must sign indemnification,” Mamora said. “This means that they won’t be liable for any reaction those who took the vaccine present with. This makes the government liable.”

He added: “To be sure of the sources of the vaccines and take absolute responsibility, we go through government-to-government bilateral processes and established platforms.”

For now, this means the government is “being careful” before it involves the private sector. In the first phase of the vaccination campaign, it took Nigeria five months to exhaust the four-million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. The roll-out was handled by state authorities following directives from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, a federal government body.

Other African countries, including Ghana and South Africa, are supplementing government efforts by incorporating the private sector into different stages of their vaccination programmes. In Nigeria, where the private sector provides 70% of the country’s healthcare needs, it is a conspicuous omission.

According to Dr Egbe Osifo-Dawodu, a health policy expert, engaging private healthcare providers such as hospitals and pharmacies could help reduce pressure on the federal government and ensure that jabs are efficiently used.

“Some private sector players in Nigeria have the capacity to procure high-quality vaccines if licenced, and people who have private or state health insurance or can conveniently pay out-of-pocket could patronise them,” Osifo-Dawodu said. 

For those who cannot, he said the government can then ensure people who cannot afford to buy vaccines get them for free.

Right now, Covid vaccination is free for everyone in Nigeria who wants a shot. 

Clare Omatseye, president of the West Africa Private Healthcare Federation, an umbrella group of healthcare providers, told The Continent the “private sector could be engaged to solve inefficiencies in the vaccination value chain: from cold chain storage to macro and last mile distribution, administration and pharmacovigilance”.

Nigeria, like most other countries in Africa and the Global South, has been afforded little opportunity to access vaccines supply chains, largely thanks to hoarding by wealthy nations.

And the longer it takes to secure adequate vaccine stock, the more dangerous it becomes for every country on the planet, because in unvaccinated areas where it is able to spread unchecked, the virus risks mutating beyond the capacity of the current vaccines to contain it, and spreading back out into the world.

As it is, with the Delta variant already hovering on its doorstep, Nigeria will have to vaccinate quickly indeed if it hopes to keep a lid on the highly contagious variant.

This is an edited version of an article that first appeared in The Continent

Save 2/3 on an annual subscription

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and save 2/3 on the cost for your first year.

Adeola Oladipupo
Adeola Oladipupo is a freelance journalist
The Continent
The Continent is a free weekly newspaper published by the Adamela Trust in partnership with the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

ANC’s electoral infighting is music to smaller parties’ ears

Branches in several provinces will go to court to challenge the ruling party’s final choice of councillor candidates for the local government elections
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper & Athandiwe Saba
National

Zuma’s health may delay arms deal case yet again

The former president’s undisclosed illness looks set to force another delay in a trial almost two decades in the making
Emsie Ferreira

More top stories

Africa

Nigeria ‘being careful’ about private sector Covid help

Indemnity clauses and fears of fake jabs mean Nigeria’s government must do its vaccine roll-out alone
adeola oladipupo & the continent
Africa

Cabo Delgado is a warzone, but profiteers strike it rich

But anger over human rights abuses in the ruby-rich province fuels resentment and insurgency
Luis Nhachote
Opinion

State security in the presidency — the risks and opportunities

The need to protect the autonomy of the State Security Agency from political interference is even more critical now that it falls under the presidency
david africa
National

1 Military Hospital became a ‘milking cow’ during 14 years...

The defence force presents a summary of a forensic report on an investigation into upgrades and repairs to the hospital in Pretoria
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×