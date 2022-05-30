Subscribe

Africa

Former Malawi president’s graft trial gets the green light

On trial: The case against the former president of Malawi, Bakili Muluzi, first began in 2009 but has been delayed until now. Photo: Alexander Joe/AFP
0

Malawi’s first elected president, Bakili Muluzi, will be tried for corruption after the supreme court of appeal dismissed his latest effort to have the case dismissed on technical grounds. 

Muluzi succeeded Hastings Banda and became Malawi’s first democratically elected president from 1994 to 2014. He was first charged in court in 2009, but multiple postponements and disagreements over technicalities have delayed the case.

The former president, a populist and much-loved figure, is accused of diverting $11-million of donor funding into his personal account. The money, a grant from the Libyan government, was intended to be used to build a hospital in Blantyre, the country’s commercial capital.

Muluzi has previously denied the charges and has said they were linked to his dispute with Bingu wa Mutharika, who became president in 2004 after he stood down, the BBC has reported.

Since this legal case began, Malawi has been ruled by four different presidents. A ministry of justice official told local media that the legal action has already cost the state more than $10-million.

Malawi’s attorney general, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, said the state was ready to prosecute the case. “Representing the interests of Malawians, we are happy with this ruling because this will set a precedent to other corruption cases involving unexplained wealth accumulated by public officers.”

However, not everyone thinks legal action is the best way forward. Two former directors general of Malawi’s Anti-Corruption Bureau have publicly said the case requires a political solution, while the country’s Public Affairs Committee last year asked the government to discontinue the case.

Muluzi’s lawyer, Jai Banda, said they would wait on the state’s next move. 

“The ball is in their court now so we will just wait for the way forward. We will take it up on how the state proceeds, but we are ready for trial,” Banda said. “One does wonder whether prosecuting a case for 15 years … is it worth it?” 

This article first appeared in The Continent, the pan-African weekly newspaper produced in partnership with the Mail & Guardian. It’s designed to be read and shared on WhatsApp. Download your free copy here.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Jack McBrams
Jack Mcbrams, The Continent

Jack McBrams is a correspondent with AFP.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

A future without the ANC: Is there any faith in...

Taking the discussion further of what a future without the ANC would look like Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh talks to political analyst Lukhona Mnguni
sizwe mpofu walsh
Environment

Tiny tree borer beetle could dig up billions in economic...

M&G PREMIUM

The invasive bug could unleash R275-billion in economic damage in next decade and urban areas stand to lose 65 million trees
sheree bega
Environment

Widespread starvation in Western Indian Ocean areas by 2035

Sixty million people in this region directly depend on the sea for food and livelihoods
Heather Dugmore
Politics

Patricia de Lille embroiled in sexual harassment, abuse cover-up claims

M&G Premium

The minister has denied concealing an investigative report into alleged gross violations at a state architectural body
khaya koko
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×