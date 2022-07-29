Subscribe

Africa

Funds to chase more African unicorns

Change: The Egypt stock exchange. The women-led Catalyst Fund is among investors in the country. Photo: Adam Berry/Bloomberg/Getty Images
0

Global investors are replenishing their war chests to tap opportunities in underserved areas as they chase down new unicorns in Africa’s vibrant startup market.

In just under two months, three funds have launched fundraising drives, targeting growth and venture capital, with some recording a positive reception and one fund has already surpassed its initial target.

Endeavor Catalyst, a co-investment fund created by the international accelerator Endeavor, recently announced the close of its fourth fund, a $292-million venture capital fund. This is its largest fund in close to 25 years and more than its initial target of between $200-million and $250-million.

The early-stage investor said the investments will be used to support a self-sustaining business model and fuel Endeavor’s mission of supporting more entrepreneurs in emerging and underserved markets.

Among the notable African technology funding rounds the global VC firm has participated in is Flutterwave’s $35-million series B in 2020, before it became Africa’s fourth unicorn. 

Africa has five unicorns after Seychelles’ cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin shot to “decacorn” status, following a $150-million fundraising a month ago.

Endeavor Catalyst has also participated in Egypt’s largest non-bank lender MNT-Halan’s record-breaking $120-million seed round and Apollo Agriculture’s $40-million Series B funding round.

The fund said that 49 of its investors in Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa and the Middle East have reached the billion-dollar mark in valuation, including several initial public offerings and acquisitions.

The global inclusive tech accelerator, Catalyst Fund, has received backing from British government-funded Financial Sector Deepening (FSD) Africa with a $3.5-million investment. FSD Africa will help Catalyst Fund to scale its work with a target of contacting 40 entrepreneurs for pre-seed funding.

The women-led fund plans to extend growth funds across diverse sectors with a focus on solutions for addressing climate change and lifting up vulnerable populations in emerging markets.

“We are particularly proud to share that at least 40% of the founders in our portfolio will be women and at least 80% local to their country of operation,” said Catalyst Fund managing director Maelis Carraro.

On its radar are fintech, insurtech, agtech, carbon finance and water management for resilience building and climate adaptation.

The new startups will join Ghana-based KudiGo, a mobile-powered integrated business software start up, Kenya’s micro-insurtech company, Turaco and customer verification firm Smile Identity.

The three startups are among 61 in Catalyst’s portfolio across emerging markets that have together raised more than $573-million in follow-on funding.

Tunisia’s Anava fund of funds, managed by Smart Capital, a company mandated with the development of the Tunisian entrepreneurial galaxy, has committed to sinking $5.2-million into Silicon Badia’s Impact Squared Fund (BIF2), a pioneer venture firm that supports growth-stage tech start-ups in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Information, Communication and Technology firms in Northern Africa, including Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco, are targeted with this new growth fund.

“We regard Anava’s investment in our second regional fund as a crucial strategic step in our efforts to grow our presence in North Africa, which is now solidified to include Tunisia. Our fund has already made its first investment in Tunisia’s thriving innovation environment, where we are enthusiastic and eager to create bridges and invest,” said Silicon Badia’s chief executive, Fawaz Zu’bi.BIF2’s initial investment in the Tunisian fintech startup, Expensya, came in November 2020, when it co-led the company’s $20-million Series B fundraising. — bird story agency

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Conrad Onyango

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

Phala Phala theft plot thickens

M&G Premium

The head of the presidential protection unit went to Windhoek but was not told the reason for the meeting with Namibia’s leader
emsie ferreira
Top Six

Study shows sanctions are crippling Russia’s economy

Researchers at Yale University say the Russian economy is suffering massive damage due to Western sanctions but Moscow is downplaying the effects
Deutsche Welle
Africa

Funds to chase more African unicorns

Venture capital firms are raising funds to secure high-impact African startups
conrad onyango
Podcasts

PODCAST | NEC member on the ANC’s electoral reform and...

M&G Listen

The M&G chats with national executive committee member Nonceba Mhlauli on the ANC's electoral reform and state capture findings
mg listen
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×