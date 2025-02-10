Withdrawal worse than surrender, says Lamola during DRC debate in parliament

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola defended South Africa’s involvement in the DRC, arguing that it would be "reckless" not to resolve the ongoing conflict in the country’s volatile eastern region. (File photo)

The ANC and some of its government of national unity (GNU) partners are divided over how to deal with the conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and withdraw South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers from the country.

The National Assembly held an urgent debate on Monday on how and why 14 South African soldiers died in the Central African conflict. Families of the fallen soldiers are awaiting news of the repatriation of the bodies of those killed by Rwandan-backed forces.

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola defended South Africa’s involvement in the DRC, arguing that it would be “reckless” not to resolve the ongoing conflict in the country’s volatile eastern region.

“Since the dawn of our democracy, our country has been an unwavering champion for peace and justice on the continent and the globe.”

He said the peace-keeping mission in the DRC is part of the Southern African Development Community Mission, which was endorsed by the African Union. The UN mission in the DRC was authorised to assist the SAMIDRC.

“Abrupt withdrawal, as called [for] by some in the house, is not even a tactical retreat; it is even worse than a surrender …”

He said the situation in the eastern DRC is too complex for any single country to resolve alone, which is why regional bodies such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC), AU and the UN are involved.

Lamola also argued that South Africa has a vested interest in maintaining peace and security on the continent. “There is no part of Africa where there is no South African company,” Lamola said, pointing to major corporate players such as MultiChoice and MTN operating across the continent.

ANC MP Malusi Gigaba said the country had an obligation to show moral support to the soldiers still deployed in the DRC.

He repeated President Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement in the State of the Nation address that South Africa, in line with the Freedom Charter, had a responsibility to uphold “progressive internationalism”.

Gigaba emphasised that the SANDF operated as a neutral institution serving all citizens rather than advancing specific interests.

South Africa’s standing as a key player in regional diplomacy stemmed from its commitment to good governance, dialogue, and the principle of “African solutions to African problems”, he said.

While advocating for a separate discussion on the SANDF’s structure, he affirmed South Africa’s continued dedication to its mission in the DRC. “South Africa has a proud history of contributing to peacekeeping efforts, demonstrating our commitment to stability and security across this continent through diplomacy, mediation and the deployment of our peacekeepers.”

But opposition parties strongly criticised the government’s handling of the military deployment, questioning the rationale behind the continued presence of South African troops in the war-torn country.

DA member of parliament Chris Hattingh called for the country to fully disengage from the region and conduct a thorough debriefing and restructuring of the SANDF after the remains were repatriated.

“Let’s be realistic, a successful offensive would require more troops and equipment, efficient logistics, air power and strategic leadership — none of which SADC or the SANDF has demonstrated the ability to provide,” said Hattingh.

“For that, we need strong, decisive and competent leadership — something the SANDF has not seen in a very long time,” he said.

“Let me make this clear. We have to withdraw from the DRC immediately, and [Defence] Minister Angie Motshekga must resign — voluntarily or otherwise. The time for excuses is over.”

The uMlkhonto weSizwe party echoed the call to silence the guns and called for more support while trumpeting former president Jacob Zuma’s role in promoting African unity.

The party called for urgent investment in local defence manufacturers, warning that not supporting the DRC would be tantamount to abandoning the country and its natural resources.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said the SANDF was fighting a battle it could not win and should be withdrawn.

“For over a decade, we have watched the SANDF systematically be weakened. Budget cuts have crippled our military’s ability to function effectively,” he said.

ActionSA’s Athol Trollip called on Motshekga to resign by the end of the day for sending the soldiers to the DRC without preparations, causing a food shortage and displaying “gross incompetence”.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald had an equally stern warning, claiming top generals had prevented Ramaphosa from accessing critical information about the mission in the DRC.

He called for a judicial commission to investigate the reports.