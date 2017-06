Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was admitted to the Milpark hospital on Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed.

Madikizela-Mandela has been admitted for observation, her spokesperson, Victor Dlamini, said on Thursday.

He was unable to provide any additional information.

Madikizela-Mandela stayed briefly at the Milpark Hospital in December for observation.

In April, she was in a hospital after undergoing back surgery. — News24