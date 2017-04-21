Lebese mutes critics with wonder goal

THE REAL MAKOYA

The goal has been replayed so many times that it was actually trending on YouTube, but the scorer shrugged when asked about Saturday’s game that temporarily transported Kaizer Chiefs to the summit of the premiership.

George Lebese has been criticised for his lackadaisical approach to the game. Some even feared that, if he did not step up his game a gear, he was destined to join that group of exceptionally talented players who never realise their full potential.

Last week in Mbombela, Lebese proved what an exuberantly talented player he is when he received the ball in the penalty area, calmly evaded his marker and, in one fluid movement, smashed the ball into the net for the only goal of the match.

“I told him while he was on the bench that he was going to score,” said coach Steve Komphela. Until that moment, Dan Malesela’s Chippa United were refusing to give an inch in their defence. Lebese repaid his mentor in the only way he knew how.

The goal wiped away the wails and whines of the past few weeks, when Lebese had expressed his disappointment at his lack of game time as he recovered from an ankle injury.

“It was frustrating sitting on the bench,” he confessed. “But there was nothing I could do about it. I just had to work harder to convince the technical staff that I deserved an opportunity.

“My job is to work hard on the field and if the coach sees that I am working hard even in training, then perhaps he might throw me in. But one thing I have never done … is to question the coach’s decision.”

If he’s able to build on his wonder goal, Lebese will undoubtedly break into the Bafana Bafana fold.