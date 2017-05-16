​Taxis hope Competition Commission inquiry puts money in their pockets

Starting in June, the Competition Commission is to delve deeply into South Africa’s passenger transport market. Over the course of an expected two years it will consider the way Uber prices are set, whether a Gautrain expansion to Soweto and Mamelodi could do more harm than good, and how tuk tuks operate.

But mostly, the minibus taxi industry hopes, it will look into ways that the government can make regular — and hopefully significant — payments to its operators from the fiscus.

“This should have happened long ago, now we have the technology to do it,” says Philip Taaibosch of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco).