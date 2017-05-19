Molefe saga hastens the split in ANC

The controversial reappointment of Brian Molefe as Eskom chief executive is causing further divisions in the top echelons of the ANC. The topic is likely to dominate discussions at the party’s national executive (NEC) meeting this week.

The decision by the Eskom board, endorsed by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown, to reappoint Molefe has also divided the Cabinet, with supporters of President Jacob Zuma in favour of it and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s backers opposed to it.

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe and the party’s spokesperson, Zizi Kodwa, said the party has directed Brown to reverse the decision.