Prophet says he heard man's confession of killing

This week police arrested a 32-year-old man from Klerksdorp in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Nombuyiselo Nombewu. The arrest was swift, just hours after her body was found, and was based on an alleged confession by a life-long friend of the family.

It has also emerged that, at the time Nombewu was killed, the suspect was out on bail for an alleged rape in April.

And another resident of the small Jouberton Extension 7 township in Klerksdorp has told police that the suspect had also abducted and raped her, but she had managed to escape.