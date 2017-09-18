Home Affairs DG placed on 'precautionary suspension'

Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize has announced the department’s Director-General Mkuseli Apleni, has been placed on precautionary suspension as of Monday.

The minister announced the suspension in a terse, one-line statement on Monday afternoon.The sanction was confirmed in a one-sentence statement released by Mkhize without any reason given.

Apleni’s tenure at the department of Home Affairs has not been without controversy, with the department coming under sharp scrutiny after it emerged that former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba had granted the Gupta family citizenship, despite a senior official having previously turned down the request.

