National

Home Affairs DG placed on 'precautionary suspension'

Staff Writer

Home Affairs director-general Mkhuseli Apleni. (Gallo)

Home Affairs director-general Mkhuseli Apleni. (Gallo)

Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize has announced the department’s Director-General Mkuseli Apleni, has been placed on precautionary suspension as of Monday.

The minister announced the suspension in a terse, one-line statement on Monday afternoon.The sanction was confirmed in a one-sentence statement released by Mkhize without any reason given.

READ MORE: Gigaba dodges accountability on Guptas’ citizenship

Apleni’s tenure at the department of Home Affairs has not been without controversy, with the department coming under sharp scrutiny after it emerged that former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba had granted the Gupta family citizenship, despite a senior official having previously turned down the request. 

This story will be updated as more details emerge. 

. .
Mkuseli ApleniMalusi GigabaHlengiwe MkhizeGupta familyDepartment of Home Affairs

Client Media Releases

ContinuitySA
ContinuitySA senior manager wins at BCI Africa Awards
ContinuitySA
ContinuitySA GM wins industry personality award
North West University
NWU students attend African Traditional Medicine Day
Rosebank College
Developing your personal brand for the career you want
iStore
Free 2-year extended iPhone warranty, including screen repair
ContinuitySA senior manager wins at BCI Africa Awards
NWU students attend African Traditional Medicine Day
Developing your personal brand for the career you want
Free 2-year extended iPhone warranty, including screen repair
Want to publish your media releases here?