Uganda rows over Museveni’s rule

When the police arrived to break up the protest, Muhammad Ssebuuma and his fellow students knelt.

“We put our hands up and started singing the national anthem,” said Ssebuuma (23), who is studying education at Makerere University in Uganda’s capital Kampala.

It was meant as a gesture symbolising peace in a country where many believe the veteran president, Yoweri Museveni, whose political future dominates the national agenda, has brought them to their hands and knees.

“We thought the police would sympathise with us. Instead, we were beaten and arrested.