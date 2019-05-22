Mokonyane withdraws as MP citing family responsibilities

Nomvula Mokonyane has withdrawn as a House Chairperson in Parliament. In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the ANC said the environmental affairs minister has advised the party that due “family responsibilities” she will be unable to fulfil her duties at this stage.

Mokonyane is among ANC leaders who are perceived to have brought the organisation into disrepute because of allegations of corruption. She was implicated in the Bosasa scandal which played out before the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.