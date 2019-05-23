LIVESTREAM: Zuma application for stay of prosecution in graft case

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Online reporter
23 May 2019 09:47
Former president Jacob Zuma. (Getty)
Former president Jacob Zuma and his co-accused, the French arms company French Arms company Thales are in the Pietermaritzburg high court for the third day of their hearing in a bid to have cases against them quashed.
During his opening arguments on Monday May 20, Zuma’s lawyer, advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, told a full bench of the high court that the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) legal pursuit of Zuma constituted a public “lynching” that left his client a “victim of mob justice”.
