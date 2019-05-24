National

MK years a  good prep for speaker

Sipho Kings

The new speaker of the National Assembly (Gallo)

The new speaker of the National Assembly (Gallo)

Parliament has a new speaker — Thandi Modise. In welcoming her to the role, politicians spoke about her time as an ANC guerrilla and her years in prison, saying that this experience would prepare her for the job.

READ MORE: Meet the ANC’s new team for Parliament

With a weaker ruling party and more numbers in the more vocal opposition parties, her work will be cut out for her.

But a 1989 profile of Modise, by Mail & Guardian reporter Thami Mkhwanazi, gives a rare insight into the strength of this former fighter.

READ MORE: Spot the ‘unacceptable’ page

Mkhwanazi writes that Modise was born on Christmas Day in 1959 in the Vryburg township of Huhudi, in the Northern Cape.

In 1975 she gave birth to a daughter, before returning to school.

Thandi ModiseOliver TamboJoe SlovoJoe ModiseAfrican National CongressVryburgThami MkhwanaziProtestspolice violenceparliament speakerapartheidANC training campsAfrikaansUmkhonto weSizweNorthern CapeBotswanaLuanda

