MK years a  good prep for speaker

Sipho Kings
24 May 2019 00:00
The new speaker of the National Assembly (Gallo)
Parliament has a new speaker — Thandi Modise. In welcoming her to the role, politicians spoke about her time as an ANC guerrilla and her years in prison, saying that this experience would prepare her for the job.
With a weaker ruling party and more numbers in the more vocal opposition parties, her work will be cut out for her.
But a 1989 profile of Modise, by Mail & Guardian reporter Thami Mkhwanazi, gives a rare insight into the strength of this former fighter.
Mkhwanazi writes that Modise was born on Christmas Day in 1959 in the Vryburg township of Huhudi, in the Northern Cape.
In 1975 she gave birth to a daughter, before returning to school.
