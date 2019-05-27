Mabuza to be sworn in on Tuesday

ANC deputy president David Mabuza is set to be sworn in as a member of Parliament on Tuesday, clearing the way for his appointment as deputy president of the country.

Mabuza met the ANC’s integrity commission on Friday in a bid to clear his name after media reports indicated that he was among 22 party leaders who had tainted the ANC’s image in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

Mabuza last week postponed his swearing in as an MP in order to deal with the allegations before the integrity commission — which had not been officially put to him at that point.



The report from the commission, under the title “Statement on the national list” was vague in terms of the allegations against Mabuza. A copy of the statement — which the Mail & Guardian has seen — listed him along with Zizi Kodwa, the ANC’s head of the presidency, as leaders about whom “individuals” had brought allegations of corruption.

The M&G understands that the integrity commission matter around Mabuza was discussed among ANC officials on Monday.

Confidantes close to the deputy president said the process resulting in Mabuza’s name being included was based on unsubstantiated allegations and a lack of evidence both in fact and law.

Mabuza, according to insiders close to him, had not until last week seen the report recommending his removal as a member of Parliament from the party list.

Last week, Mabuza wrote to integrity commission chairperson George Mashamba, the acting secretary of Parliament Penelope Tyawa and ANC secretary general Ace Magashule informing them of his decision to step aside until the commission’s process was concluded.

The names on the list were handed to the integrity commission by the office of the ANC’s secretary general.

The M&G has seen the document, which says that the commission recommends that 22 members be struck off the list. But the document contains 23 names, with Mabuza’s name as the last.

It is unclear whether this was an error.

There is rampant speculation about whether Mabuza will remain on as deputy president when President Cyril Ramaphosa announces his Cabinet later this week.

Mabuza is widely expected to resume his duties after the integrity commission process revealed little in the way of specific allegations against him. However, the decision rests with Ramaphosa.

The integrity commission raised concerns in the report about the national lists that none of those accused of corruption had respected conference resolutions and appeared before it.

It has also emerged that Magashule was supposed to inform those whose names had been presented to the commission that they were to present themselves before the integrity body. The secretary general’s office failed to do so.

According to the report, the lists had been submitted to the integrity commission by the office of the secretary general, along with the list of 32 objections to ANC MPs submitted to the Electoral Commission of South Africa.

In response to Mabuza’s letter to Magashule, it is understood that the office of the secretariat wrote back, asking him to “urgently meet” the integrity commission.

The commission in the document divided those with allegations against them into three categories.

The first category includes ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini and former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba “who have been found guilty by the Constitutional Court, in judgments that have serious implications for the integrity of the two comrades”, it says.

It then lists a second category of 19 names of ANC leaders about whom allegations were made in various commissions of inquiry, or are facing court cases.

These commissions include the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, the Eskom inquiry, the Public Investment Corporation inquiry and the high-level panel report on the State Security Agency.

It includes Bongani Bongo, Supra Mahumapelo, Faith Muthambi, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Mosebenzi Zwane, Gwede Mantashe, Cedric Frolick, Ruth Bhengu and Nomvula Mokonyane, among others.

Mantashe is understood to have appeared before the commission on Friday.

The third category is described in the document as “comrades alleged of corruption by individuals” and contains just two names: Kodwa and Mabuza, with the party deputy president being the last name on the list.

Mabuza in his letter to the commission noted the media reports where allegations were made against him but requested further information on the allegations as he had not received them.

Mabuza had indicated, through a statement to the Presidency, that he wanted to subject himself to the integrity commission process before taking up his post.

His confidantes have said this was to ensure that he complied with the requirements set out by the integrity commission to ensure that going forward the authority of the body, which is critical to cleaning up the image of the party, cannot be undermined.

The integrity commission and the ANC could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.