Premiers signal virtue in provinces

Lester Kiewit, Paddy Harper31 May 2019 00:00
Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has foregone a swearing-in ceremony, and his new MECs will not receive new vehicles either. (Antonio Muchave/Gallo Images/Sowetan)
Most provinces have scaled back on their inauguration ceremonies to cut costs, but Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has gone a step further, ordering that no celebration be held to mark the swearing-in of him and his Cabinet.
Instead, the provincial government is to channel the money that would have been spent on an inauguration shindig to service delivery, according to his spokesperson Kenny Mathiva.
Mathiva said Mathabatha had announced his MECs on the same day he was sworn in, doing away with any need to hold a second event to mark the occasion.
Mathiva said people had been calling Mathabatha’s office since the day after elections complaining about roads and water and that spending money on an inauguration party in this context would be wrong.
“The challenges of Limpopo are numerous and the premier felt that to spend R5-million or R10-million on a celebration would not be proper,’’ Mathiva said.
He said Limpopo’s new MECs would not be splashing out on new vehicles because the province’s fleet had been refurbished in 2014.
MECs who did not live in their own houses would be accommodated in the province’s parliamentary village, which was built in 1996, he said.
In the Western Cape, the only province not governed by the ANC, Premier Alan Winde has promised lifestyle audits for his Cabinet, and his party, the Democratic Alliance, has challenged other premiers to do the same.
During his Cabinet announcement Winde said audits would take place at the beginning and end of his MECs’ terms.
“The MECs have all agreed and support my decision as part of my pledge to build on our good governance track record by setting a new standard for anticorruption. We have done this because we believe that, as public representatives, we must uphold the highest standards of integrity in the execution of our offices,” he said.
Winde has also hinted at cutting the number of provincial ministries in future.
