Ace’s bizarre statements reveal a sinister game plan

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Natasha Marrian
07 Jun 2019 00:00
Danger: ANC secretary general Ace Magashule (Delwyn Verasamy)
That ANC secretary general Ace Magashule seems hell-bent on a scorched-earth policy poses a clear and present danger to President Cyril Ramaphosa but, more ominously, to the country.
His statement on the Reserve Bank this week sent shivers down the country’s spine and echoed past attempts to meddle with the central bank’s mandate.
On September 1 2016, one Mosebenzi Zwane (then mining minister) issued a statement on an investigation into the conduct of the Reserve Bank as the “chairperson of the interministerial committee” set up by Cabinet to investigate the closing of Gupta family bank accounts.
The statement said the investigation would look into the mandate of the bank as it related to the banking sector. But what emerged thereafter was that Zwane’s statement was not endorsed by the Cabinet.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?