ANC wants to shake up procurement

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Natasha Marrian
07 Jun 2019 00:00
Mandate mix-up: The South African Reserve Bank has been a bone of contention between factions in the ANC in recent years. (Oupa Nkosi)
The focus after the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla, held over the weekend, was on party secretary general Ace Magashule’s deceptive comments about the Reserve Bank. But the real story is the adoption of far-reaching changes and a move towards decentralisation in procurement.
The ANC has taken a decision to decentralise procurement, review the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) as well as review and possibly amend regulations dealing with the relationship between the treasury and accounting officers.
The decision has raised eyebrows in some circles in the government and the party.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?