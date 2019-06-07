Politics

The ANC is at war with itself

Thanduxolo Jika

George Mashamba. (Oupa Nkosi/M&G)

The ANC’s integrity commission has painted a bleak picture of a broken party at war with itself — dominated by factionalism and divisions that hamper its operations.

In his latest report, integrity commission chairperson George Mashamba told the ANC’s top six, who met on Thursday, that, in the process of interviewing 18 ANC members, the commission found that factionalism was hurting the party. (Four members did not present themselves to the commission.)

The interviews were prompted by the shock announcement two weeks ago by Deputy President David Mabuza that he would postpone his swearing-in as an MP, so that he could present his case to the party’s integrity commission.

