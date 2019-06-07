LIVESTREAM: SAA board briefing on Jarana's resignation

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Online reporter
07 Jun 2019 10:05
SAA chief executive Vuyani Jarana. (Reuters/Siphiwe/Sibeko)
On Friday, the board of the SAA will brief media about developments in the resignation of chief executive Vuyani Jarana. Jarana resigned last Thursday at an SAA board meeting.
The impasse between Jarana and the airline’s board recently turned nasty with revelations that Jarana is now under investigation for possibly leaking his resignation letter over the weekend.
The Mail & Guardian has established that Jarana, who is currently serving out his notice, has written another letter to the board, this time expressing his displeasure at being the focus of a forensic investigation into how his resignation letter was leaked to the media.
The M&G understands his resignation was also influenced by Pravin Gordhan’s reappointment as public enterprises minister.
