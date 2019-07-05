CCMA cases pile up with new law

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Tshegofatso Mathe
05 Jul 2019 00:00
The CCMA received thousands of cases after the new wage law came into effect in January. (Oupa Nkosi/M&G)
The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), has recieved 1 073 minimum wage referrals for the first half of this year pushing its overall caseload to over 100 000 complaints. Its work also includes 8 792 cases involving basic conditions of employment.
But CCMA director Cameron Morajane says it has “put measures in place to be able to process referrals within the statutory 30-day period, including early engagement with the parties through our pre-conciliation process”.
Of the minimum wage cases, “a total of 17% arbitration awards were issued”, he says.
