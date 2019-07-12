ANC in Gauteng: For whom does the electorate toll?

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Natasha Marrian
12 Jul 2019 00:00
Survival tactics: David Makhura knows that e-tolls erode support for his party
For Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, the e-tolls debate is about policy certainty and the fiscus; for Gauteng premier David Makhura it is about the ANC’s political survival in the province. It is going to be a mammoth task to balance these two competing interests as the government moves to find a lasting solution to the e-tolls impasse.
These issues were at play over the weekend in the unseemly Twitter spat between Mboweni and Makhura, in which President Cyril Ramaphosa intervened and chastised the pair.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, to whom it has fallen to lead the process of resolving the situation, will have to strike a balance between these two competing interests as he tries to come up with an ultimate solution to the e-tolls debacle by the end of August to present to Ramaphosa.
It is a tricky situation — one which a task team led by former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe could not lay to rest once and for all.
