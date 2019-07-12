Politics

Upwards and Out for Mayor Gumede?

Paddy Harper

The ANC in Durban could replace eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede with Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Fawzia Peer or Mxolisi Kaunda. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

The ANC in Durban could replace eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede with Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Fawzia Peer or Mxolisi Kaunda. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal may move its corruption-accused mayor, Zandile Gumede, to the provincial legislature. The move is an attempt to resolve the impasse with her supporters over the party’s decision to place her on special leave until her case is concluded.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
KwaZulu-NatalZandile GumedeNomusa Dube-NcubeDemocratic AllianceMxolisi KaundaExpanded Public Works ProgrammeANCeThekwini

Client Media Releases

North-West University
Lifetime achievement award for NWU stalwart
SANRAL
Learners stand to benefit from bridge-building competition
Sebata Holdings
Integrating youth into your business
MiX Telematics
Apex BI helps MiX Telematics track IOT expenditure
Teraco Data Environments
Teraco invests R1bn in data centre campus expansion
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN professor makes P-Rating history
North-West University
NWU academic awarded a Science Oscar
Lifetime achievement award for NWU stalwart
Learners stand to benefit from bridge-building competition
Integrating youth into your business
Apex BI helps MiX Telematics track IOT expenditure
Teraco invests R1bn in data centre campus expansion
UKZN professor makes P-Rating history
Want to publish your media releases here?