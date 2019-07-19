Business

SKA could add time to flight path

Tshegofatso Mathe

The SALT, like the SKA, is in the Northern Cape. New rules mean aircraft may have to avoid the area. (Mujahid Safodien/AFP)

The SALT, like the SKA, is in the Northern Cape. New rules mean aircraft may have to avoid the area. (Mujahid Safodien/AFP)

New regulations due to come into effect on December 15 this year, which will prohibit the use of part of the radio spectrum above the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) in the Northern Cape, have the airline industry asking what this will mean for the country’s and the continent’s busiest air route.

Aviation is excluded from these regulations for now, but the industry is concerned about the lack of clarity about its operations after December. There are even concerns that aircraft may be expected to skirt the area, perhaps adding as much an hour to the flight between Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The route has about 55 domestic passenger flights a day, and is also used by international airlines flying between Cape Town and the Gulf.

The SKA, which will contain thousands of antennaes, is located near Carnarvon.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
Northern CapeSquare Kilometre Array (SKA)South Africa (country)aviationSouth African Civil Aviation Authority

Client Media Releases

University of KwaZulu-Natal
Tribute to Johnny Clegg - Doctor of Music (honoris causa)
Vaal University of Technology
VUT Vice-Chancellor addressed the Somali National University graduation ceremony
North-West University
NWU summit focuses on human capital in Fourth Industrial Revolution
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Social sciences academic receives C2 Rating from the National Research Foundation
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN graduate lauded among 200 South African trailblazers
Tribute to Johnny Clegg - Doctor of Music (honoris causa)
VUT Vice-Chancellor addressed the Somali National University graduation ceremony
NWU summit focuses on human capital in Fourth Industrial Revolution
Want to publish your media releases here?