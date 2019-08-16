National

Busi, Absa and costly spelling slips

Thanduxolo Jika

Communication breakdown: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane intended to subpoena both First National Bank and Absa but the one for FNB went to Absa. (David Harrison/M&G)

A series of errors saw public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane serving Absa with a subpoena intended for FNB. This happened during her investigation into corruption-tainted Bosasa’s R500 000 donation to the CR17 ANC presidential election campaign and whether President Cyril Ramaphosa had misled Parliament about it.

Since the release of her report into the allegations of violations of the executive ethics code through improper relations between Ramaphosa and Bosasa, Mkhwebane and her office have consistently maintained that Absa was served with a subpoena for the Edelstein, Farber and Grobler account, the lawyers’ trust account used for the CR17 campaign.

In an interview with the SABC late last month, Mkhwebane said: “We have subpoenaed the records; they’ve never responded.

South Africa (country)SABCPublic ProtectorparliamentOupa SegalweFinancial Intelligence Centre (FIC)#CR17Janse van RensburgCyril RamaphosaBusisiwe MkhwebaneStandard BankFNBFirstRandAfrican Global Group (formerly Bosasa Operations)Absa

