Arts and Culture

SA’s dirty, dangerous habit

Shaun de Waal

Double agent: Olivia Forsyth, who spied on fellow students, fled to the British embassy in Luanda after the ANC had detained her in 1986 after she offered to spy for them. (Sunday Times)

Double agent: Olivia Forsyth, who spied on fellow students, fled to the British embassy in Luanda after the ANC had detained her in 1986 after she offered to spy for them. (Sunday Times)

BETRAYAL: THE SECRET LIVES OF APARTHEID SPIES by Jonathan Ancer (Tafelberg) 

TOBACCO WARS: INSIDE THE SPY GAMES AND DIRTY TRICKS OF SOUTHERN AFRICA’S CIGARETTE TRADE by Johann van Loggerenberg (Tafelberg)

Remember the Bulelani Ngcuka debacle? That was when, in 2003, accusations that he had been an apartheid spy issued from the Jacob Zuma camp and led to an official inquiry, the Hefer commission. Zuma had recently been dismissed as deputy president by then president Thabo Mbeki, having been implicated in corruption in the trial of Schabir Shaik.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
TOBACCO WARS: INSIDE THE SPY GAMES AND DIRTY TRICKS OF SOUTHERN AFRICA’S CIGARETTE TRADESouth African Passenger Rail Agency South Africa (country)Gerhard LudiDieter GerhardtcigarettesBETRAYAL: THE SECRET LIVES OF APARTHEID SPIES Vanessa BreretonThabo MbekiSchabir ShaikRichard MdluliJonathan AncerJohann van LoggerenbergJacob ZumaBulelani NgcukaSouth African Revenue ServiceHefer Commission

Client Media Releases

Mandela Bay Development
MBDA electrifies service delivery
MTN
MTN's Join the Boks in Japan competition gears up
Supersonic
Supersonic simplifies fibre pricing
ContinuitySA
Proactivity is key to effective cyber security
MTN
MTN launches MTN Sky plans
MBDA electrifies service delivery
MTN's Join the Boks in Japan competition gears up
Supersonic simplifies fibre pricing
Proactivity is key to effective cyber security
Want to publish your media releases here?