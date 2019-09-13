What did this former Sars official know about Big Tobacco’s dodgy dealings?

Johann van Loggerenberg Johann van Loggerenberg is the co-author of the bestseller Rogue: The Inside Story of SARS’s Elite Crime-busting Unit. He joined the South African Revenue Service in 1998 and ultimately resigned as Group Executive: Tax and Customs Enforcement Investigations in 2015.Since then he has been consulting for local law, auditing and forensic firms and international anti-organised crime organisations. He has been an active participant in analysing the much-publicised “Gupta leaks” emails for a variety of clients.He is currently studying taxation, tax administration and commercial crimes at various local and international academic institutions. Read more from Johann van Loggerenberg