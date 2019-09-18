New walls in cyberspace: Internet shutdowns and authoritarianism in Africa

Jonathan Fisher Jonathan’s research is focused on the relationship between Western aid donors and developing states. Within this he is particularly interested in how donors ‘construct’ perceptions of foreign governments and key concepts (eg 'fragile state') in international development. He is also interested in the extent to which these ‘knowledge construction’ processes are influenced by external actors and bureaucratic structures as well as by policy-makers themselves.Jonathan’s research is focused on the relationship between Western aid donors and developing states. Within this he is particularly interested in how donors ‘construct’ perceptions of foreign governments and key concepts (eg ‘fragile state’) in international development. He is also interested in the extent to which these ‘knowledge construction’ processes are influenced by external actors and bureaucratic structures as well as by policy-makers themselves.Jonathan is particularly interested in Africa and wrote his doctorate on the Ugandan-donor relationship between 1986-2010. He has recently completed an analysis of the role of international donors in Uganda's recent 2011 elections commissioned by the Deepening Democracy Programme, a donor 'basket fund' based in Kampala. Read more from Jonathan Fisher