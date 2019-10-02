Fishing for a solution to catch marine life smugglers

Hennie van As Professor Hennie van As is a global specialist on sea fisheries and related organised crime. An admitted advocate, he is a professor in Public Law and Director of the Centre for Law in Action (CLA) in the Faculty of Law at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) in Port Elizabeth. He is a member of PescaDOLUS - the international research and capacity-building partnership on fisheries crime between South Africa and Norway.His expertise extends to local government law, especially the development of policies and by-laws and the implementation and enforcement of local government legislation. Read more from Hennie van As