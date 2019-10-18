Why the power was turned off

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Sabelo Skiti
18 Oct 2019 00:00
On the coal face: Eskom’s maintenance has fallen by the wayside under political pressure. Plant breakdowns and coal supply problems put the grid under strain and necessitate load-shedding. Photo: Paul Botes
This Wednesday’s breakfast tweet by power utility Eskom that it would be implementing stage 2 load-shedding came 12 months, one day, and a couple of hours after the same announcement last year.
That 2018 announcement was followed by another in December, where unplanned breakdowns saw 9 000 megawatts lost to the grid.
Four months later, in March this year, Eskom went through unprecedented stage 4 load-shedding. That prompted Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, Eskom chairman Jabu Mabuza, then Eskom chief executive officer Phakamani Hadebe, chief operations officer Jan Oberholzer and generation executive Andrew Eztinger in tow — to take media in their confidence in a closed session that laid out the nature of the problems.
Their main solution: to revive critical maintenance-monitoring contracts — worth hundreds of millions — that would allow the utility to pre-empt boiler tube leaks, do maintenance, and avoid unplanned outages.
Six months later, Oberholzer told talk radio host Eusebius McKaiser that over the weekend Eskom lost 10 500MW of power after six power-generation units were lost because of boiler tube leaks.
