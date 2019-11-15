Bathabile’s back – as head of the housing board

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Paddy Harper
15 Nov 2019 00:00
Guess who's back: Bathabile Dlamini is back in public office. She’s the new chairperson of the Social Housing Regulatory Authority interim board. (Paul Botes/M&G)
Disgraced former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini is back in public office. She’s the new chairperson of the Social Housing Regulatory Authority interim board.
The surprise appointment by the minister of human settlements, water and sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu, comes after months of speculation that Dlamini — who resigned from Parliament in June after being dropped from the Cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa — was to receive a diplomatic post.
Dlamini, the president of the ANC Women’s League, takes control of the housing board with effect from November 1.
Sisulu has made a series of new board appointments at the authority and other entities that fall under her housing and water ministries since she took office and is expected to make an announcement on their composition next week.
The housing board was established in 2010 in terms of the Social Housing Act to invest in and regulate social housing for people earning between R1 500 and R15 000 a month.
