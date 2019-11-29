The secret ‘Warmonger’ at the SSA

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Thanduxolo Jika
29 Nov 2019 00:00
Up for grabs: ANC secretary general Ace Magashule (left) and Saber Industries owner Chin-Chao Chen on the Robben Island ferry together.
After building a device that hacks into devices, a Bloemfontein-based company is trying to get the State Security Agency (SSA) to pay it for the “grabber”.
At the centre of the more than R600-million allegedly siphoned off from the State Security Agency is a sophisticated piece of technology commonly referred to as a “grabber”, — which was supplied by a company based in Bloemfontein.
The device, which others in the agency refer to as “Warmonger”, is now sitting at “The Farm”, the SSA’s headquarters east of Pretoria.
Nobody there knows how to operate it.
The Mail & Guardian has established that this listening device was acquired from Saber Industries in 2015 by the SSA as part of “Project: Clarity”. There was no contract.
