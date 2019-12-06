Citizenship can’t be taught in a module

Nuraan Davids Prof Nuraan Davids is the Chairperson of the Department of Education Policy Studies in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University. Her research interests include philosophy of education; democratic citizenship education; Islamic education; and ethics in education, with a particular focus on educational policy, gender, theory and practice, management and leadership inquiry. She is an Associate Editor of the South African Journal of Higher Education; an Editorial Board Member of Ethics and Education - the international journal of the International Network of Philosophers of Education; and serves as a reviewer of the American Educational Research Association: Philosophical Studies in Education SIG. She is a member of the Philosophy of Education Society of Australasia (PESA); the Philosophy of Education Society of Great Britain (PESGB); and the American Educational Research Association (AERA). Read more from Nuraan Davids