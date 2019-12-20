Friday

Sho Madjozi and the art of being seen

Zaza Hlalethwa

Considering that the Sho Madjozi persona is barely three years old, there are lessons that emerging artists who want to advance in the industry can take from her. (Tyrone Bradley/ Red Bull Content Pool)

Considering that the Sho Madjozi persona is barely three years old, there are lessons that emerging artists who want to advance in the industry can take from her. (Tyrone Bradley/ Red Bull Content Pool)

The artist we know as Sho Madjozi almost worked at the Mail & Guardian. She was Maya the Poet back then and was scheduled to have an interview for an intern position.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
Xitsonga popxibelanitinguvuSouth African Music AwardsSho MadjoziPrincess NdlovuPhatstokipan-African pop cultureMaya the PoetMadjozi braidsLimpopo Champions LeagueLesego TlhabikwaitoKurhula SistersJohn CenaGqom#FillUptheDome athleisureEconomic Freedom Fighters

Client Media Releases

Vaal University of Technology
No walk-ins at VUT
MTN
MTN readies its network for festive season
MIP Holdings
Cloud still too pricey in SA
Sebata Holdings
Untaken annual leave costs companies cash
No walk-ins at VUT
MTN readies its network for festive season
Cloud still too pricey in SA
Untaken annual leave costs companies cash
Want to publish your media releases here?