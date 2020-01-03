Arts and Culture

Making myths out of music

Kwanele Sosibo

South Africans were quick to seize on their international success, which began during a particularly brutal week for the country.(Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images)

South Africans were quick to seize on their international success, which began during a particularly brutal week for the country.(Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images)

There is something messianic about the way the Ndlovu Youth Choir has become the symbol of an aspirational and completely fictional social cohesion in South Africa. The choir’s near-victory on this year’s America’s Got Talent has seen it not only gain visibility 10 years after its formation, but it has also been co-opted for politically expedient exercises of national myth-making.

Granted, there was something both fortuitous and unfortunate about the timing of the choir’s ascendancy.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
South Africa (country)Ralf Schmitt philanthropyNdlovu Youth Choirchoral musicAmerica’s Got Talent

Client Media Releases

Want to publish your media releases here?