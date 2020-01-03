National

Resolving New Year’s revolutions

Gus Silber

Foot-in-mouth disease: Carl Niehaus, fallen struggle hero, liar, fraudster and Jacob Zuma acolyte, looks forward to a year not tripping up. (Thulani Mbele)

Foot-in-mouth disease: Carl Niehaus, fallen struggle hero, liar, fraudster and Jacob Zuma acolyte, looks forward to a year not tripping up. (Thulani Mbele)

The year of 2020 vision is upon us at last and, to celebrate, Gus Silber imagined asking a cross-section of famous South Africans for their views on what the future holds. Will their glasses be half-empty or half-full? Here are their answers

President Cyril Ramaphosa

“I resolve to resume my rudely interrupted fact-finding mission to Egypt, where I will study the pyramid schemes of the ancients before coming home to appoint a few more fair-skinned okes to the board of Eskom.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
Zozi Tunzi TwitterSouth Africa (country)Public Protectorpoliticsnew yearJulius MalemaGupta brothersCassper NyovestAlph Lukau2020Patricia de LilleJohn SteenhuisenJacob ZumaHelen ZilleGwede MantasheFikile MbalulaCyril RamaphosaAce MagashuleSouth African AirwaysEskomEconomic Freedom FightersCricket South AfricaBlack First Land First (BLF)

Client Media Releases

Want to publish your media releases here?