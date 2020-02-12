LOGIN
Subscribe
PoliticsThe Editors Picks

Zuma lawyers confirm he will not be attending Sona

Former president Jacob Zuma leaving the commission of inquiry into state capture.
Former president Jacob Zuma. (Wikus de Wet/Pool/AFP)
0

The seat is always reserved for former presidents

Former president Jacob Zuma will not be attending Thursday’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).

On Wednesday, the legislature announced on its Twitter account that Zuma would be attending President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation. In a media statement issued later on Wednesday, Zuma’s attorneys confirmed he would not be attending as he is “currently in a foreign country receiving medical treatment.”

It would have been Zuma’s first public appearance since a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Pietermaritzburg high court last week. Earlier, Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo contradicted the initial tweet, saying there has been no confirmation from the former head of state. “That tweet was sent out in error and we are investigating what happened,” he said.

READ MORE: Riddle of Zuma’s sick note

But Mothapo did add that former presidents are always welcome to attend Sona. “The seat is always reserved for former presidents,” he said. “We will be waiting till the last minute.”

Zuma’s health became a focal point last week after the Pietermaritzburg high court said it was not satisfied with a medical certificate stating he was unfit to attend proceedings.

Zuma had also excused himself from appearing at the Zondo commission of inquiry, citing health problems. 

READ MORE: Nxamalala contracts the Shaiks

Last week Parliament’s presiding officers, National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo, announced that former presidents Kgalema Motlanthe and Thabo Mbeki will both be at the Parliamentary precinct for Ramaphosa’s speech. 

South Africa’s last apartheid president, FW De Klerk, has indicated that he will also be attending. Former speakers of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete and Frene Ginwala, are also listed as attending.

Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit is a Reporter, Journalist, and Broadcaster.

Recommended

Environment

Air pollution costs $2.9 trillion a year — NGO

-
The new figure is in line with World Health Organisation estimates of 4.2 million deaths each year linked to ground-level air pollution, mostly from heart disease, stroke, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections in children
Read more
Sport

Past Proteas run the rule over new-look team

-
The South African side showed a mixed bag against England in the ODI series, and now have three T20s to build on the positive aspects
Read more
Friday

How Joseph Shabalala’s Mambazo chopped the competition down

-
The founder of the group’s openness to collaboration took Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s isicathamiya music around the globe
Read more
Health

Long walk to recovery: This rural hospital revolutionised rehab

-
A road accident, a bad fall, a stabbing. A single moment and a traumatic head injury can change everything in your life, leaving you to relearn the basics — walking, talking, grasping. When the unthinkable happens, rehabilitation services can be the start of the journey back to a semblance of the life you once had. If you can access them
Read more
Education

South Africa treats special needs children as an aside

-
Many children with special needs have never seen the inside of a classroom, as there are no schools where they live that cater to them. It’s extremely disheartening, particularly as access to education is a constitutional right
Read more
National

Zondo argues for more time for state capture commission

-
But Casac says this should be the final extension granted
Read more
Business

Unemployment rate remains unchanged, despite 45 000 new jobs being created

-
Labour statistics show that more jobs were created in the fourth quarter of 2019, but the rate of increase hasn’t kept up with the growth of the potential workforce, leaving the unemployment rate constant, at 29.1%
Read more
Friday

From the archives: Black Magic

-
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala passed on this morning. In 2009 Niren Tolsi spoke to him after the group received their third Grammy
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Politics

Zuma lawyers confirm he will not be attending Sona

The former president’s lawyers say they do not know how where Parliament obtained the information about his attendance
-
Read more
Friday

How Joseph Shabalala’s Mambazo chopped the competition down

The founder of the group’s openness to collaboration took Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s isicathamiya music around the globe
-
Read more
National

Zondo argues for more time for state capture commission

But Casac says this should be the final extension granted
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Andrew Makenete joins Africa Agri Tech as an event ambassador

-
Makenete has a wealth of experience in the agricultural sector
Read more
Press Releases

Is your company prepared for the coronavirus?

-
Companies should consider the direct and indirect impacts of the pandemic when evaluating whether they are prepared for the coronavirus, says ContinuitySA.
Read more
Press Releases

Explaining the distribution of pension funds

-
Section 37C of the Pension Funds Act puts the ultimate decision-making responsibility in trustees' hands, says Fedgroup.
Read more
Special Reports

Shape your ambitions with specialised degrees

-
Craft your studies at IIE MSA
Read more
Special Reports

On your marks, get set

-
The power of pupils’ achievements lies in their future prospects believes the Head of Academics at ADvTECH Schools
Read more
Special Reports

Cause for celebration

-
Eden College credits its achievements to hard work a love of learning and recognising every success
Read more
Special Reports

St Mary’s instils a love for learning

-
"Our school is very much about women. It’s a place for women, that advocates for women."
Read more
Special Reports

KwaThintwa School for the Deaf achieves resounding success

-
The matric pass rate is 100% for the ninth consecutive year
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.