LOGIN
Subscribe
World

How Iran’s millennials are grappling with crippling US sanctions

0

In early January, after tensions between Iran and the United States escalated to the brink of war, President Donald Trump announced a detente of sorts, stating, “The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it.”

It may have sounded like a conciliatory gesture, but the Trump administration went on to levy additional economic sanctions against the country only two days later.

As someone who has studied the lives of Iran’s working classes, I know just how damaging economic warfare has been. It’s hit young Iranians, who comprise a large portion of the population, particularly hard. High rates of inflation — on the order of 38.6% over the past 12 months — and a youth unemployment rate of 28.6% have drastically reduced their ability to purchase basic goods and feel any semblance of financial security.

Over the past 12 years, I’ve studied various groups of lower-class young people and their families in their homes, neighborhoods and workplaces, in shops, and in parks. I’ve also interviewed 44 youth between the ages of 15 and 29 who have been sidelined to the socioeconomic margins.

I wanted to know how they cope with prolonged insecurity and the constant threat of crisis.

Interestingly — and despite what you might see on the news — many don’t react by rebelling against authority or by regularly taking to the streets.

A central observation from my research and forthcoming book has been that, when faced with conditions of uncertainty, the young people I spoke with simply sought respect, acceptance and support from their communities. Life becomes a quest not for revolution, riches or vengeance, but for dignity.

A highly conformist culture

The desire for status and dignity is an integral part of Iranian society.

Most of the poor, younger city dwellers I studied try to achieve this through both their conduct and their dress. They want to be seen as classy, diligent and moral. In communities that value prestige and look down on poverty, this becomes their ticket to a better life.

So in an attempt to conceal their poverty, they’ll spend their limited income on the latest trends so they can attain a “modern” appearance, from having the latest smartphones to wearing brand-name shoes and shirts — or at least knockoffs.

In order to avoid being seen as lazy or delinquent, the young people I interviewed work diligently and avoid being associated with petty criminals, like drug dealers. Even though there’s rarely enough work to go around, they get creative. They work in the informal economy as shop apprentices, street vendors and seamstresses. Those who can’t find work take up unpaid work babysitting for family members or helping with a family business in an effort to appear hardworking. By doing this, they can assume a moral high ground – regardless of how little money they’re actually making.

As one local, middle-aged woman told me, “There’s something wrong with a kid who doesn’t work.”

These young men and women are adhering to a set of values prized by their communities and promoted by society through billboards, national television and official speeches.

The result is a relatively stable social order — and a youth culture that’s highly conformist.

This might come as a surprise to some, since some Western media outlets sometimes fixate on acts of rebellion.

In reality, deviance — especially among the lower classes — is rare. Many simply can’t afford the consequences of being shunned by those around them.

Rewards don’t need to be material

The quest for dignity is only part of the story. Like many young people around the world, most youth in Iran have dreams of a better future. But for those dealing with daily economic hardship, there’s a chasm between their goals and what’s possible.

“I wanted to get my bachelor’s degree and have a job where I sat behind a desk,” said Babak, a street vendor, “but I had to drop out of ninth grade in order to meet my family’s expenses.”

That gap may never be fully breached. But many young Iranians I met still feel as if it’s possible to — in the words of a mechanic’s apprentice — “bring themselves up.”

The young people I interviewed do this not by trying to game the system, but by following the rules: diligence, self-sufficiency, a smart appearance, and moral and sexual cleanliness. For this, communities reward them with jobs, small promotions, or even just more deference. The material benefits might be minimal, but people nonetheless feel validated and included in the broader fabric of the nation.

In other contexts, researchers have found that “looking the part” – performing what’s deemed to be attractive to society – matters to people’s life prospects. The youth I knew in Iran do the same. They might not fully escape poverty, but they can escape stigma.

To them, that matters.

The limits of virtue

Of course, not everyone in Iran can maintain an appearance of industry, class and virtue.

There are young people who are desperately poor, who can’t even scrape together enough money for a new pair of shoes. There are drug addicts. There are young women who have been outed as prostitutes.

Focused on only helping those they deem “deserving,” communities do little to lift up people who have fallen through the cracks. Friends and acquaintances are unwilling to recommend them for jobs, neighbors avoid connecting with them, families view them with shame.

It can all seem a bit Darwinian, with those deemed unfit becoming social pariahs.

And yet, there are many youth who persevere, who believe that living by the rules, day in and day out, is the right way to live. As Ibrahim, a laborer, emphasized, “I try to live in a good way. If people remember you as good, this is reason to be proud.” To youth like Ibrahim, living a worthy life means not simply accumulating material goods, but staying true to a moral code.

In the face of rising prices, dwindling jobs, and few prospects for socioeconomic change, the routines of daily life create space for those who have suffered most under the weight of suffocating sanctions to breathe — and, in many cases, grow.

Manata Hashemi, Farzaneh Family Assistant Professor of Iranian Studies, University of Oklahoma

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
The Conversation

Manata Hashemi
Manata Hashemi is a sociologist, ethnographer, and the Farzaneh Family Assistant Professor of Iranian Studies in the Department of International and Area Studies at the University of Oklahoma. Her work examines how disenfranchised groups manage and find meaning under conditions of hardship, particularly in urban environments marked by economic insecurity. She focuses on the experiences of the marginalised, Middle Eastern poor.

Recommended

Business

SAA workers told not to return to work next month

-
The airline’s employees in Durban have been told to join the unemployment queue on March 1 because the city’s route will be closed at the end of February
Read more
Opinion

The State of the Nation speech Ramaphosa should make

-
I have been slow but steady in rebuilding South Africa, but it’s time for tough, decisive action
Read more
Opinion

Cynical South Africans are unlikely to be moved by Ramaphosa’s Sona

-
The challenge to deliver a persuasive speech comes firstly in the context of intense doubts as to whether President Ramaphosa is truly in charge of the ANC
Read more
Sport

Cool-hand Ngidi scuttles England at the death

-
The fast bowler assured victory for the Proteas in a nail-biter T20 match
Read more
Africa

‘The police shoot at journalists all the time’: Press freedom shrinks in Somalia

-
Fewer journalists have been killed since President Farmajoo came to power in 2017, but general freedom of expression has been sharply curtailed, as detailed in a new Amnesty International report
Read more
Africa

To silence Africa’s guns, empower its youth

-
It may be impossible to end the cycle of conflict in various countries on the continent without creating jobs for young people
Read more
National

Online group wants new curriculum to make a #sexit

-
Sexuality education is a UN plot to take over SA, claims pro-parent social media group
Read more
National

In his Sona speech, Ramaphosa must tread the line between promises and reality

-
South Africa has a slew of service-delivery problems, most notably in the water and electricity sectors. The time for promises is over: what the country needs is action
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Business

SAA workers told not to return to work next month

The airline’s employees in Durban have been told to join the unemployment queue on March 1 because the city’s route will be closed at the end of February
-
Read more
National

In his Sona speech, Ramaphosa must tread the line between...

South Africa has a slew of service-delivery problems, most notably in the water and electricity sectors. The time for promises is over: what the country needs is action
-
Read more
Politics

Sona: DA expects Ramaphosa to stick to his script

The official opposition says the president’s state of the nation speech will not detail anything new or productive. Meanwhile, the EFF is threatening more disruption
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Press Releases

UKZN vice-chancellor calls for perspective and creative engagement on the way forward

-
In addition to overcoming the deadlock between UKZN and students, a way must be found to reconcile the university's financial obligations and students' long-term needs.
Read more
Press Releases

Survey shows South Africans’ approval of president but not of political parties

-
According to the survey, 62% of South Africans think Cyril Ramaphosa is doing his job well, while 39% say no political party represents their views.
Read more
Special Reports

Andrew Makenete joins Africa Agri Tech as an event ambassador

-
Makenete has a wealth of experience in the agricultural sector
Read more
Press Releases

Is your company prepared for the coronavirus?

-
Companies should consider the direct and indirect impacts of the pandemic when evaluating whether they are prepared for the coronavirus, says ContinuitySA.
Read more
Press Releases

Explaining the distribution of pension funds

-
Section 37C of the Pension Funds Act puts the ultimate decision-making responsibility in trustees' hands, says Fedgroup.
Read more
Special Reports

Shape your ambitions with specialised degrees

-
Craft your studies at IIE MSA
Read more
Special Reports

On your marks, get set

-
The power of pupils’ achievements lies in their future prospects believes the Head of Academics at ADvTECH Schools
Read more
Special Reports

Cause for celebration

-
Eden College credits its achievements to hard work a love of learning and recognising every success
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.