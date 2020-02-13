Politics LIVE BLOG: State of the Nation 2020 Staff Reporter 13 Feb 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print 0 Staff Reporter TagsCape TownCyril RamaphosaParliamentSONASouth Africa (country)State of the Nation 2020State Of The Nation Address Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Recommended Special Reports South Africa to be almost R 14-billion wealthier when SAB Zenzele BB-BBEE scheme winds down in April 2020 Derek Davey - 13 Feb 2020 It’s the biggest BB-BEE FMCG payout in South Africa’s history, with a new scheme to be launched Read more Politics EFF stands firm on plans to disrupt Sona Lester Kiewit - 13 Feb 2020 Julius Malema’s 44-member caucus stick to their guns: ‘Fire Pravin or else’ Read more Sci-tech France won’t bar but may restrict Huawei in 5G network Agency - 13 Feb 2020 There has been intense debate in Europe about whether or not to exclude Huawei from supplying equipment for 5G mobile networks Read more Friday The rebirth of Lazi Mathebula Zaza Hlalethwa - 13 Feb 2020 The artist has moved out of the corporate world and is working in a new medium Read more Business SAA workers told not to return to work next month Thando Maeko - 13 Feb 2020 The airline’s employees in Durban have been told to join the unemployment queue on March 1 because the city’s route will be closed at the end of February Read more Opinion The State of the Nation speech Ramaphosa should make Piet Naudé - 13 Feb 2020 I have been slow but steady in rebuilding South Africa, but it’s time for tough, decisive action Read more World How Iran’s millennials are grappling with crippling US sanctions Manata Hashemi - 13 Feb 2020 Despite what you might see on the news, many of Iran's young people are far from rebellious. Instead, they have dealt with dwindling job prospects by conforming to a strict code of morality Read more Opinion Cynical South Africans are unlikely to be moved by Ramaphosa’s Sona Susan Booysen - 13 Feb 2020 The challenge to deliver a persuasive speech comes firstly in the context of intense doubts as to whether President Ramaphosa is truly in charge of the ANC Read more Advertisting Continue to the category Business SAA workers told not to return to work next month The airline’s employees in Durban have been told to join the unemployment queue on March 1 because the city’s route will be closed at the end of February Thando Maeko - 13 Feb 2020 Read more Friday How Joseph Shabalala’s Mambazo chopped the competition down The founder of the group’s openness to collaboration took Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s isicathamiya music around the globe Kwanele Sosibo - 12 Feb 2020 Read more Advertising Press Releases Special Reports South Africa to be almost R 14-billion wealthier when SAB Zenzele BB-BBEE scheme winds down in April 2020 Derek Davey - 13 Feb 2020 It’s the biggest BB-BEE FMCG payout in South Africa’s history, with a new scheme to be launched Read more Press Releases UKZN vice-chancellor calls for perspective and creative engagement on the way forward IT Web - 13 Feb 2020 In addition to overcoming the deadlock between UKZN and students, a way must be found to reconcile the university's financial obligations and students' long-term needs. Read more Press Releases Survey shows South Africans’ approval of president but not of political parties IT Web - 13 Feb 2020 According to the survey, 62% of South Africans think Cyril Ramaphosa is doing his job well, while 39% say no political party represents their views. Read more Special Reports Andrew Makenete joins Africa Agri Tech as an event ambassador Derek Davey - 11 Feb 2020 Makenete has a wealth of experience in the agricultural sector Read more Press Releases Is your company prepared for the coronavirus? IT Web - 11 Feb 2020 Companies should consider the direct and indirect impacts of the pandemic when evaluating whether they are prepared for the coronavirus, says ContinuitySA. Read more Press Releases Explaining the distribution of pension funds IT Web - 11 Feb 2020 Section 37C of the Pension Funds Act puts the ultimate decision-making responsibility in trustees' hands, says Fedgroup. Read more Special Reports Shape your ambitions with specialised degrees Derek Davey - 10 Feb 2020 Craft your studies at IIE MSA Read more Special Reports On your marks, get set Derek Davey - 10 Feb 2020 The power of pupils’ achievements lies in their future prospects believes the Head of Academics at ADvTECH Schools Read more